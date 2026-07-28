Tata Sons releases FY26 results and board proposes big dividend
Tata Sons just dropped its FY26 numbers, showing a 9.1% jump in revenue to ₹42,367 crore and a 21.8% profit boost.
Across the whole Tata Group, profits soared 51.9%, hitting ₹1,70,525 crore.
The board has also proposed a big dividend for shareholders.
N. Chandrasekaran prioritizes Tata AI push
Chairman N. Chandrasekaran says Tata is doubling down on AI, semiconductors, aviation, and advanced manufacturing to drive India's growth.
Tata Electronics hit operating profit break-even and is building the country's first high-volume semiconductor plant in Gujarat.
Air India improved customer ratings despite some turbulence this year.
While Tata Digital posted losses, it saw strong sales volume.
Chandrasekaran stressed that long-term investments in innovation and digital transformation are key for the group's future.