Tata Sons relieved as RBI drops 'indirect public funds' rule

CIC barrier removed, RBI retains oversight

Tata Sons is labeled as an upper-layer Core Investment Company (CIC), meaning strict regulations and lots of oversight.

Until now, it could not drop that status unless it avoided being classified as handling public funds, which was tough thanks to its group structure.

With RBI's new rule change, that barrier is gone.

Experts say this shows RBI's willingness to adapt for complex business setups like Tata's while still keeping a close eye on big players in finance.