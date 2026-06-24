Tata Sons relieved as RBI drops 'indirect public funds' rule
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just tweaked its guidelines for nonbank financiers, dropping the tricky "indirect public funds" rule.
This move, announced today, takes a load off Tata Sons, the holding company behind famous brands like Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals.
Earlier rules could have pushed Tata Sons to go public simply because publicly listed companies hold equity in Tata Sons, but that is no longer the case.
CIC barrier removed, RBI retains oversight
Tata Sons is labeled as an upper-layer Core Investment Company (CIC), meaning strict regulations and lots of oversight.
Until now, it could not drop that status unless it avoided being classified as handling public funds, which was tough thanks to its group structure.
With RBI's new rule change, that barrier is gone.
Experts say this shows RBI's willingness to adapt for complex business setups like Tata's while still keeping a close eye on big players in finance.