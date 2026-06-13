Tata Sons reports strong FY2026 profit after Tata Capital IPO
Business
Tata Sons just reported a strong profit boost for the year ending March 2026, even though its usual income from big names like TCS dipped. The main reason? The successful Tata Capital IPO last September really helped their numbers.
At Friday's board meeting, they also recommended a new dividend for equity shareholders, but skipped any talk about reappointing chairman N Chandrasekaran.
Tata Trusts benefit from dividend
This fresh dividend is good news for Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons (about 65%). Only equity shareholders get this payout now that preference shares are gone.
For reference, last year's dividend was a hefty ₹64,900 per share.
The board also signed off on pay packages for top management based on committee recommendations.