Tata Sons reschedules AGM to vote on N Chandrasekaran's return

By company rules, at least five members, including an authorized representative jointly nominated by SDTT and SRTT, who together own over half of Tata Sons, have to be present for the meeting to count.

With legal restrictions blocking SRTT from holding meetings or taking decisions, Tata Sons might even have to ask a special tribunal for help just to get this meeting done.

It is a tricky situation that is putting some extra hurdles in the way of company decisions.