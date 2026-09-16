Tata Sons to meet Sept 17 on N Chandrasekaran exit
Business
Big changes are brewing at Tata Sons. The board is meeting in Mumbai on September 17 to talk about N Chandrasekaran stepping down.
This comes after the RBI said no to Tata Sons dropping its Core Investment Company status, a move that could push the company toward a stock market listing.
Tata Sons and trusts face hurdles
Tata Sons faces extra regulations and possible financial hurdles.
Meanwhile, Tata Trusts is scrambling to find a new leader, but its search is complicated by legal restrictions on one of its trusts.
All these twists make this leadership transition especially tricky for India's iconic business group.