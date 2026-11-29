Tata Sons's board is meeting on November 30 to figure out how to boost Air India's finances, including possibly putting in more money and planning an IPO to meet Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.

This comes after the Bombay High Court gave the green light for the meeting, even as there has been some drama over director nominations.

The board will also revisit a hotly debated call about reappointing Chairman Chandrasekaran, a move that Noel Tata opposed.