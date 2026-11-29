Tata Sons to weigh Air India funding and Chandrasekaran reappointment
Tata Sons's board is meeting on November 30 to figure out how to boost Air India's finances, including possibly putting in more money and planning an IPO to meet Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.
This comes after the Bombay High Court gave the green light for the meeting, even as there has been some drama over director nominations.
The board will also revisit a hotly debated call about reappointing Chairman Chandrasekaran, a move that Noel Tata opposed.
Noel Tata proposes Shapoorji Pallonji liquidity
Noel Tata has suggested a massive ₹25,000 crore liquidity boost for Shapoorji Pallonji Group, but most eyes are still on Air India and the IPO plans.
Board members such as Saurabh Agrawal and Venu Srinivasan will talk about broader capital strategies across Tata companies.
Also, after last week's visit to Air India headquarters in Gurugram, it is clear Tata wants to steady the airline through its current challenges and set it up for better days ahead.