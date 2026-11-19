Tata Sons weighs handing listing compliance to board and chairman
Tata Sons is thinking about handing over the responsibility for stock market listing compliance to its board and chairman after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pushed it to follow new rules for big financial companies.
Tata Sons is preparing for a board meeting on November 26.
Tata Sons weighing legal, merger options
At this meeting, Tata Sons will look at different ways to meet RBI's requirements, backed by legal advice from senior advocate Harish Salve.
There's also some debate: while Tata Sons leans toward following the RBI's order, Tata Trusts (its main shareholder) wants a workaround that envisages merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons to sidestep listing.
A private meeting with Shapoor Mistry ahead of the board meeting will also discuss the monetisation of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, a move that could help Shapoorji Pallonji Group raise much-needed funds.