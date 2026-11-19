At this meeting, Tata Sons will look at different ways to meet RBI's requirements, backed by legal advice from senior advocate Harish Salve.

There's also some debate: while Tata Sons leans toward following the RBI's order, Tata Trusts (its main shareholder) wants a workaround that envisages merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers with Tata Sons to sidestep listing.

A private meeting with Shapoor Mistry ahead of the board meeting will also discuss the monetisation of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, a move that could help Shapoorji Pallonji Group raise much-needed funds.