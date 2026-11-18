Tata Steel CEO Narendran warns Chinese imports threaten Indian steelmakers
Tata Steel's CEO, T V Narendran, is sounding the alarm about a surge in Chinese steel imports to India.
He says these imports now make up nearly a third of India's finished steel imports and could hurt local producers who are already investing big in expanding their own factories.
Talks are underway between Indian steelmakers and the government to find a solution.
Tata Steel pushes expansion despite imports
Even with these worries, new import restrictions aren't expected any time soon. Companies like Tata Steel are still pushing ahead with plans to boost production.
Tata wants to hit 40 million metric tons a year by 2033-2035. They're also dealing with rising iron ore costs and mainly get their coking coal from Australia and Indonesia.
Meanwhile, Tata Steel is exploring financial support from the Dutch government but isn't looking at buying overseas coal mines right now.