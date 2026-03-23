Tata Steel, Hindustan Zinc partner to produce low-emission steel
Tata Steel and Hindustan Zinc just announced they are joining forces to make steel production more eco-friendly at Tata's Sahibabad plant.
The big change? They'll be using EcoZen, a zinc made with renewable energy that cuts emissions by 75% compared to the global average.
This move is set to lower pollution in everything from cars to electronics.
This partnership is not just about cleaner steel
This partnership is not just about cleaner steel: it lines up with India's push for sustainable manufacturing and aligns with efforts to boost sustainable domestic manufacturing.
As Hindustan Zinc's CEO put it, EcoZen shows their "vision to offer sustainable metal solutions."
For Tata Steel, it is another step toward greener tech and responsible business, something that matters more than ever right now.