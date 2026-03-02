Tata Steel invests ₹11,000cr in green steel tech
Tata Steel announced a ₹11,000 crore investment in Jharkhand (announced March 2026) to boost green steel tech in India.
This partnership is all about bringing cutting-edge ironmaking methods from Europe to help India cut industrial carbon emissions.
Investment in next-gen industrial infrastructure
Most of the money—₹7,000 crore—is going into HISARNA and EASyMelt technologies that make steel cleaner by slashing CO2 emissions and reducing reliance on imports.
Tata Steel plans to launch a new plant in Jamshedpur (no target year specified in source) using these methods.
There's also investment in next-gen industrial infrastructure and upgrades for local training institutes so more people can work with these next-gen technologies.
Why you should care
This isn't just about steel—it's about jobs, reducing CO2 emissions, and making Indian industry future-ready.
If you care about climate change or want to see how big companies are tackling it with real action (and serious cash), this is one story worth knowing.