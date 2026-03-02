Tata Steel invests ₹11,000cr in green steel tech

Investment in next-gen industrial infrastructure

Most of the money—₹7,000 crore—is going into HISARNA and EASyMelt technologies that make steel cleaner by slashing CO2 emissions and reducing reliance on imports.

Tata Steel plans to launch a new plant in Jamshedpur (no target year specified in source) using these methods.

There's also investment in next-gen industrial infrastructure and upgrades for local training institutes so more people can work with these next-gen technologies.