Tata Steel posts 23.48 million tons crude-steel in India FY26
Tata Steel just hit a big milestone, producing 23.48 million tons of crude steel in India for fiscal 2026, up 8% from last year.
This boost came from expanding its Kalinganagar plant, which helped balance out a temporary pause at Jamshedpur.
For the first time ever, domestic deliveries crossed 20 million tons, reflecting strong positioning across high-end industrial segments.
Tata Steel: UK deliveries fall
While things are looking up in India, Tata Steel's European operations had a tougher year: UK deliveries dropped due to weak markets.
The company is pivoting toward sustainability with a new electric arc furnace at Port Talbot and steady Dutch output.
Back home, Tata's focus on premium products helped drive an 11% rise in Indian downstream volumes, while Thai deliveries also rose 11% thanks to a rebound in domestic rebar sales, showing they're adapting well to changing markets.