Tata Steel posts 23.48 million tons crude-steel in India FY26

Tata Steel: UK deliveries fall

While things are looking up in India, Tata Steel's European operations had a tougher year: UK deliveries dropped due to weak markets.

The company is pivoting toward sustainability with a new electric arc furnace at Port Talbot and steady Dutch output.

Back home, Tata's focus on premium products helped drive an 11% rise in Indian downstream volumes, while Thai deliveries also rose 11% thanks to a rebound in domestic rebar sales, showing they're adapting well to changing markets.