Tata Steel quarterly sales slip despite India volume growth
Tata Steel's overall sales slipped a bit this quarter, down to 7.96 million tons from last year's 8.02 million tons.
The main reason? International markets like the UK and the Netherlands didn't perform as well, with their numbers dropping to 1.30 and 0.38 million tons.
On the bright side, sales in India actually grew by 8%, hitting 5.97 million tons.
Tata Steel India output rises 10%
Even with global challenges, Tata Steel ramped up its crude steel output in India by 10%, thanks to higher production at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar plants.
The Automotive and Special Products segment jumped by 19%, driven by the ramp-up of Continuous Annealing and Galvanising lines at Kalinganagar and Combi mill at Jamshedpur, while Branded Products and Retail were at 2.2 million tons, showing some resilience despite tough times abroad.