Tata Steel sells Jamshedpur FC to Churchill Brothers for ₹100
Business
Big news in Indian football: Tata Steel will sell Jamshedpur FC to Churchill Brothers Sports Club for just ₹100.
The move is all about Tata Steel shifting its focus from running a pro team to growing young talent through the Tata Football Academy.
Along with the club, Churchill Brothers will get Jamshedpur FC's ISL license, so the team will keep playing in the league.
Deal covers 4.08cr shares 12-player/2-coach contracts
The deal covers 4.08 crore shares, plus contracts for 12 players and two coaches, so fans won't see major changes on the field right away.
Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited had a turnover of ₹32.23 crore in FY26.
For Tata Steel, it's a fresh start aimed at supporting grassroots football instead of first-team operations.