Tata Steel teams with Google Cloud, launches 300+ AI agents
Tata Steel is stepping up its game by partnering with Google Cloud to roll out artificial intelligence (AI) across its global operations.
In just nine months, they have launched more than 300 AI agents to make things run smoother and more accurately.
As Jayanta Banerjee, the company's chief information officer, put it: This move shifts AI from being just a tech buzzword to a real part of daily work.
Zen AI and TDA enable no-code
With platforms like Zen AI and the Tata Steel Digital Assistant (TDA), employees can now build their own AI tools (no coding skills needed).
These upgrades are already making a difference: predicting asset maintenance, answering most HR questions automatically, and cutting customer service response times in half.
Tata Steel says it is all about working smarter and staying ahead in the industry.