Tata Steel teams with Google Cloud, launches 300+ AI agents Business Apr 22, 2026

Tata Steel is stepping up its game by partnering with Google Cloud to roll out artificial intelligence (AI) across its global operations.

In just nine months, they have launched more than 300 AI agents to make things run smoother and more accurately.

As Jayanta Banerjee, the company's chief information officer, put it: This move shifts AI from being just a tech buzzword to a real part of daily work.