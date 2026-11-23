Tata Steel to acquire majority stake in APL Apollo Tubes
What's the story
Tata Steel has announced its plan to acquire a majority stake in structural steel tube manufacturer APL Apollo Tubes. The deal comes at a cash consideration of ₹32,266 crore. Under the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with S Gupta Holding Pvt Ltd., Tata Steel will buy up to 7.38 crore equity shares or 26.38% of APL Apollo's expanded voting share capital at ₹2,100 per share.
Transaction details
Acquisition to be completed in 3 tranches
The acquisition will be carried out in three tranches. In the first tranche today, Tata Steel will acquire 2.77 crore shares (9.91% stake) through an on-market morning block deal.
The remaining two tranches, one for 11.9% (3.33 crore shares) and another for 4.57% (1.28 crore shares), will be completed through off-market transfers on or before March 31, 2028, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
Open offer
Open offer for public shareholders
Along with the promoter stake purchase, Tata Steel has launched an open offer to acquire up to 7.28 crore equity shares or another 26% stake from public shareholders of APL Apollo.
The open offer is priced at ₹2,301.40 per share and could cost Tata Steel up to ₹16,755.66 crore if fully accepted.
This would take Tata Steel's total shareholding to 52.38%, making it the new promoter of APL Apollo Tubes while existing promoters seek reclassification as public shareholders.
Strategic move
Transaction to enhance Tata Steel's market position
The acquisition will significantly boost Tata Steel's presence in higher-margin, value-added products.
APL Apollo Tubes has a portfolio of 14 brands, over 5,000 SKUs and a consolidated turnover of ₹23,079 crore for FY26 in India and the UAE.
After the transaction, Tata Steel expects its downstream integration to rise from some 35% to 53%, strengthening its product mix and market leadership in downstream steel segments.