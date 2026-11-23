The acquisition will be carried out in three tranches. In the first tranche today, Tata Steel will acquire 2.77 crore shares (9.91% stake) through an on-market morning block deal.

The remaining two tranches, one for 11.9% (3.33 crore shares) and another for 4.57% (1.28 crore shares), will be completed through off-market transfers on or before March 31, 2028, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.