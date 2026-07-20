Tata Steel to invest ₹10,000cr in Jharkhand by 2028
Tata Steel is putting ₹10,000 crore into its Jharkhand projects by 2028, aiming to boost India's steel capacity and create about 2,000 jobs.
This is part of its larger plan to scale up from 27.35 million metric tons per year to 40 million metric tons.
Funding for green tech and upgrades
Most of the investment, ₹7,000 crore, is set aside for HIsarna and Easy Melting Technology, which help cut costs and carbon emissions.
The Tinplate Division will get ₹2,600 crore for expansion, while ₹1,500 crore goes to upgrading the Combi mill.
These moves should make production more efficient and eco-friendly.
Tata Steel HIsarna pilot in Jamshedpur
HIsarna technology is a low-carbon iron-making process that skips some traditional steps and reduces emissions by about 20%.
Tata Steel plans a pilot plant in Jamshedpur using this method, which also relies on local coal and lowers capital expenses, making things greener and smarter for the future.