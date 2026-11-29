Tata Steel's board is meeting on December 1, 2026 to talk about its plan to buy a major stake in APL Apollo Tubes, first grabbing 26.6% from promoters, then another 26% via an open offer, altogether worth ₹32,266 crore.

But not everyone's convinced: the announcement has not received a good response from shareholders of both Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes, and SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said safeguarding their interests remains a key priority for the regulator.