Tata Steel to seek ₹32,266cr APL Apollo stake
Tata Steel's board is meeting on December 1, 2026 to talk about its plan to buy a major stake in APL Apollo Tubes, first grabbing 26.6% from promoters, then another 26% via an open offer, altogether worth ₹32,266 crore.
But not everyone's convinced: the announcement has not received a good response from shareholders of both Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes, and SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said safeguarding their interests remains a key priority for the regulator.
SEBI chair prioritizes small investor protection
SEBI's chairman made it clear that protecting smaller investors is a top priority in this deal, saying safeguarding their interests remains a key priority for the regulator.
Meanwhile, Tata Steel is studying the feedback and evaluating ways to address it and has sought an extension from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for publication of the Detailed Public Statement in relation to the Open Offer.