Tata Technologies drops ₹1,500cr to boost tech skills in Telangana
Big news for students in Telangana—Tata Technologies is investing ₹1,500 crore to turn 50 government ITIs into high-tech training centers.
This move comes after a meeting between the state's Chief Minister and Tata's top boss at Davos, aiming to bring industry 4.0 courses and real-world skills to young people.
What's changing for you?
These upgraded institutes will offer a mix of long-term and short-term programs and aim to bridge skill gaps.
Expert trainers are coming in too, so students and teachers can close skill gaps and get ready for jobs in today's tech-driven industries.
Why it matters
This isn't just about classes—it's part of a bigger push by Tata Group to grow its presence in Telangana, including more Air India flights from Hyderabad and expanded defense operations.
With thousands already working for Tata companies here, the investment is part of Tata Group's broader expansion in the state.