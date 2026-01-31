Tata trust board faces crisis as key member opts out

Pramit Jhaveri, a key trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, has chosen not to continue after his term ends in February 2026. His exit comes as the board faces months of internal disagreements over how the trust is run and who gets a seat on the Tata Sons board. For context, this trust—along with its counterpart Sir Ratan Tata Trust—holds more than half of Tata Sons, which controls the massive $328 billion Tata Group.

Jhaveri's exit raises questions amid ongoing trust turmoil Jhaveri's departure highlights deeper rifts inside one of India's most influential charitable trusts.

He was part of a group pushing for more transparency and clear rules within the trust.

With no successor named yet, his exit leaves big questions about what direction the board will take next.

Jhaveri's background and push for governance Before joining the trust in 2020, Jhaveri was the CEO of Citi India.

On the board, he became known for advocating change—the source does not report him joining others in 2025 to oppose a colleague's reappointment.

The source states in a letter dated January 31, 2026, that he does not wish to be considered for reappointment.