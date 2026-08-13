Tata Trust forms committee replacing N Chandrasekaran at Tata Sons

Big changes ahead at Tata Sons: The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is setting up a committee to find a new chairman, since N Chandrasekaran announced he won't seek reappointment and will complete his term until February 20, 2027, due to lack of board support.

He'll stay on until February 20, 2027, but this move shows there's some tension between him and the Trusts, which own most of Tata Sons.