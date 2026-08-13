Tata Trust forms committee replacing N Chandrasekaran at Tata Sons
Business
Big changes ahead at Tata Sons: The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is setting up a committee to find a new chairman, since N Chandrasekaran announced he won't seek reappointment and will complete his term until February 20, 2027, due to lack of board support.
He'll stay on until February 20, 2027, but this move shows there's some tension between him and the Trusts, which own most of Tata Sons.
Trusts thank N Chandrasekaran, pledge support
Tata Trusts thanked Chandrasekaran for his leadership and promised to help make the transition smooth.
The group has seen major growth under him, such as a cyberattack at JLR that disrupted production and weighed on Britain's economic output, but it's also dealing with tough challenges like Air India scrutiny and TCS pricing pressure.