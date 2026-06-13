Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma says 'chaos' claims overblown

Tata Trusts plans ₹2000 cr funding

Founded way back in 1892, Tata Trusts uses dividends received from Tata Sons to fund big projects: think affordable cancer care in five states and programs to boost rural incomes.

In FY 2025-26, they're putting ₹1,600 crore toward these causes, with plans to bump that up to ₹2,000 crore in the current fiscal year for things like scholarships and skill-building.

They're also working on a new university, a hospital in central India, and research into agriculture and disaster prep: all aimed at helping underserved communities.