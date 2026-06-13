Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma says 'chaos' claims overblown
Tata Trusts's CEO Siddharth Sharma just addressed the recent buzz about "chaos" in the organization, saying it's overblown and takes away from what really matters: their work improving healthcare and education across India.
He emphasized that despite governance drama, their focus is on making a real difference for people who need it most.
Tata Trusts plans ₹2000 cr funding
Founded way back in 1892, Tata Trusts uses dividends received from Tata Sons to fund big projects: think affordable cancer care in five states and programs to boost rural incomes.
In FY 2025-26, they're putting ₹1,600 crore toward these causes, with plans to bump that up to ₹2,000 crore in the current fiscal year for things like scholarships and skill-building.
They're also working on a new university, a hospital in central India, and research into agriculture and disaster prep: all aimed at helping underserved communities.