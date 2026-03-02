Tata trusts Chandrasekaran's leadership amid business challenges Business Mar 02, 2026

Tata's key trusts have once again backed N Chandrasekaran to lead Tata Sons, even as the group faces some tough business challenges.

After formal resolutions in July 2025, the trustees say they're confident he'll keep things steady and help the group push through its current hurdles.

The focus is on continuity and stability at the top.