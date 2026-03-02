Tata trusts Chandrasekaran's leadership amid business challenges
Business
Tata's key trusts have once again backed N Chandrasekaran to lead Tata Sons, even as the group faces some tough business challenges.
After formal resolutions in July 2025, the trustees say they're confident he'll keep things steady and help the group push through its current hurdles.
The focus is on continuity and stability at the top.
Controversy over board decision
Not everyone agrees—Noel Tata was the lone board member against renewing Chandrasekaran's term, mainly over worries about Air India and new ventures needing tighter financial control.
Meanwhile, Tata Sons is trying to avoid a forced stock market listing by seeking deregistration as a top-tier NBFC.
How these decisions play out could shape what's ahead for Tata's biggest businesses.