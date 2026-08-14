Tata Trusts considering court action after Maharashtra restraining order
Tata Trusts is considering going to court after a restraining order from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner blocked the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from making key decisions.
This move could slow down picking a new Tata Sons chairman, as both SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) are supposed to jointly nominate someone for the annual general meeting (AGM), plus three members for a committee to choose the next leader.
Noel Tata to start selection committee
With SRTT sidelined, Tata Trusts says it cannot nominate its joint representative for the AGM.
On Thursday, Noel Tata and other trustees decided to initiate, at the earliest, the process of setting up the selection committee in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, but they are also planning to ask for urgent relief from the charity commissioner or Bombay High Court so things don't get stuck any longer.