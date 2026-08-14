Tata Trusts considering court action after Maharashtra restraining order

Tata Trusts is considering going to court after a restraining order from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner blocked the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from making key decisions.

This move could slow down picking a new Tata Sons chairman, as both SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) are supposed to jointly nominate someone for the annual general meeting (AGM), plus three members for a committee to choose the next leader.