Tata Trusts debate Tata Sons future and Chandrasekaran's 3rd term Business Apr 13, 2026

Tata Trusts is set for a major meeting in May 2026, where leaders will talk about whether Tata Sons should stay private and if Natarajan Chandrasekaran should get a third term as chairman.

The meeting also comes after Noel Tata, who became chairman on 11 October 2024, raised some tough questions about the direction of key businesses like Air India and Tata Digital, especially with big losses coming to light.