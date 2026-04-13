Tata Trusts debate Tata Sons future and Chandrasekaran's 3rd term
Business
Tata Trusts is set for a major meeting in May 2026, where leaders will talk about whether Tata Sons should stay private and if Natarajan Chandrasekaran should get a third term as chairman.
The meeting also comes after Noel Tata, who became chairman on 11 October 2024, raised some tough questions about the direction of key businesses like Air India and Tata Digital, especially with big losses coming to light.
Shapoorji Pallonji 18.38% Tata Sons exit
Alongside leadership talks, the group will look at how to handle Shapoorji Pallonji Group's 18.38% stake exit from Tata Sons.
There'll be a close review of how different businesses are performing and some serious discussion about planning for future leadership.