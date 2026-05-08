Tata Trusts delay meetings to May 16 as litigation persists
Business
Tata Trusts's big meetings, originally set for May 8, have now been moved to May 16 because of ongoing legal issues.
The Bombay High Court did not pause the meetings, so the group will soon tackle major topics like how the Tata group is run, who sits on its board, and what direction it should take next.
Bhaskar Bhat may replace Venu Srinivasan
Tata Trusts call a lot of shots at Tata Sons through special nominee directors who can veto big decisions: think leadership changes or how money gets used.
One hot topic this time: Bhaskar Bhat might join as a new nominee director, replacing Venu Srinivasan.