Tata Trusts delay meetings to May 16 as litigation persists Business May 08, 2026

Tata Trusts's big meetings, originally set for May 8, have now been moved to May 16 because of ongoing legal issues.

The Bombay High Court did not pause the meetings, so the group will soon tackle major topics like how the Tata group is run, who sits on its board, and what direction it should take next.