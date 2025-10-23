Tata Trusts in rare public dispute, raise concerns over decision-making
Tata Trusts, which holds most of the power in the $200 billion Tata Group, is in a rare public dispute.
Four trustees recently challenged the reappointment of Vijay Singh to the Tata Sons board, breaking with their usual consensus approach and highlighting bigger concerns about how decisions are made and shared.
Split's impact on stocks and economy
This split isn't just an internal drama—it's already hit Tata Motors and TCS stocks hard.
The Indian government is urging a fix because the group is so important to India's economy.
Plus, with Tata's profits funding education and health programs across India, stable leadership really matters.
Even as trustees clash, they've all backed N. Chandrasekaran for a third term as chairman—showing they still want steady hands at the wheel.