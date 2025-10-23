Tata Trusts in rare public dispute, raise concerns over decision-making

Split's impact on stocks and economy

This split isn't just an internal drama—it's already hit Tata Motors and TCS stocks hard.

The Indian government is urging a fix because the group is so important to India's economy.

Plus, with Tata's profits funding education and health programs across India, stable leadership really matters.

Even as trustees clash, they've all backed N. Chandrasekaran for a third term as chairman—showing they still want steady hands at the wheel.