Gold prices drop to $4,000 per ounce: What's going on Business Oct 23, 2025

Gold prices have slipped for the third day in a row as of Thursday, October 23, 2025, now sitting just above $4,000 per ounce.

After a recent 6% slide from all-time highs, the dip is seen as a market correction—basically a pause after a 55% year-to-date increase.

Investors are watching US-China trade talks closely since any progress there could, according to analysts, calm global nerves and lower gold demand as a safe-haven.