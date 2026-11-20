Tata Trusts led by Noel Tata approve over ₹250cr
Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, just approved over ₹250 crore in grants during meetings in South Mumbai.
The approvals are going toward social upliftment projects, including a ₹50 crore boost for a hospital linked to trustee Jehangir HC Jehangir, a cancer-machine proposal, a sports academy, poverty alleviation, and girl child support.
The grant drew scrutiny, but no conflict of interest was deemed to exist.
SDTT pledges ₹200cr, TEDT adds ₹100cr
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) is putting up to ₹200 crore into new projects, while the Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT) added around ₹100 crore.
All this comes right before an important Tata Sons board meeting where big topics (like whether to list the company and if Chairman N Chandrasekaran stays on) are on the table.
Notably, Noel Tata has spoken out against listing, saying it could change the "Tata model," and was the only one voting against Chandrasekaran's reappointment recently.