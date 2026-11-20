Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, just approved over ₹250 crore in grants during meetings in South Mumbai.

The approvals are going toward social upliftment projects, including a ₹50 crore boost for a hospital linked to trustee Jehangir HC Jehangir, a cancer-machine proposal, a sports academy, poverty alleviation, and girl child support.

The grant drew scrutiny, but no conflict of interest was deemed to exist.