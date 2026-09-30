Tata Trusts proposes merging TCE and TESS into Tata Sons
Business
Tata Trusts's proposal to merge Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) and Tata Electronics Systems Solutions (TESS) into Tata Sons, the main holding company behind the Tata Group.
The idea? To boost real business income and potentially avoid classification as a non-banking financial company (NBFC).
Tata Sons business share 64%
This move means more of Tata Sons's money will come from actual business operations instead of investments, about 64% after the proposed merger.
TESS, known for assembling iPhones in India, brought in ₹67,542 crore in FY26, while TCE worked on huge projects like the new Parliament building.
The merger should make Tata Sons stronger and more efficient for whatever comes next.