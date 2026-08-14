Tata Trusts push for legal clarity on N Chandrasekaran succession
Big changes are coming at Tata Sons: Chairman N Chandrasekaran has decided not to stay on after his term ends in February 2027, following a lack of unanimous board support.
Now, Tata Trusts are moving fast, asking for legal guidance to make sure the next leader is chosen smoothly and without drama.
They've requested an urgent hearing with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner and could even head to the Bombay High Court if things get stuck.
SDTT forms selection committee, nominations pending
To keep things on track, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) is setting up a five-member Selection Committee as per company rules.
The catch? SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) need to jointly nominate three members for the Selection Committee, with the chair to be chosen from among them, but so far, they haven't managed it: time's ticking with only six months left before Chandrasekaran steps down.