Tata Trusts push for legal clarity on N Chandrasekaran succession

Big changes are coming at Tata Sons: Chairman N Chandrasekaran has decided not to stay on after his term ends in February 2027, following a lack of unanimous board support.

Now, Tata Trusts are moving fast, asking for legal guidance to make sure the next leader is chosen smoothly and without drama.

They've requested an urgent hearing with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner and could even head to the Bombay High Court if things get stuck.