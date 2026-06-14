Tata Trusts raises philanthropic budget to ₹2,000cr for university, hospital
Tata Trusts is stepping up its game this year, raising its philanthropic budget to ₹2,000 crore, up from last year's ₹1,600 crore.
CEO Siddharth Sharma shared that the money will fuel big projects like a top-tier undergraduate university and a multi-specialty hospital in central India.
They're also working to make cancer care more affordable in places like Assam, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.
Tata Trusts funds nutrition, literacy, scholarships
Beyond healthcare and education, Tata Trusts is focusing on nutrition for mothers and children in rural areas, supporting literacy programs, and offering scholarships to students both in India and abroad.
Funded mainly by dividends from its stake in Tata Sons, the trust has been helping marginalized communities since 1892.
Sharma emphasized their ongoing commitment to meaningful progress: from disaster preparedness at IIT Mandi to brain research at IIT Madras.