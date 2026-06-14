Tata Trusts raises philanthropic budget to ₹2,000cr for university, hospital

Tata Trusts funds nutrition, literacy, scholarships

Beyond healthcare and education, Tata Trusts is focusing on nutrition for mothers and children in rural areas, supporting literacy programs, and offering scholarships to students both in India and abroad.

Funded mainly by dividends from its stake in Tata Sons, the trust has been helping marginalized communities since 1892.

Sharma emphasized their ongoing commitment to meaningful progress: from disaster preparedness at IIT Mandi to brain research at IIT Madras.