Tata Trusts resignations, Freshworks layoffs, AI lifts Asian tech stocks Business May 07, 2026

Big changes are shaking up some major Indian companies. Tata Trusts just saw two key members resign ahead of a big board review at Tata Sons, hinting at growing tensions inside the country's biggest business group.

Over in tech, Freshworks is cutting 11% of its global workforce as SaaS companies feel the heat from tough competition.

On a brighter note, Asian tech stocks are getting a boost thanks to all the AI hype.