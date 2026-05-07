Tata Trusts resignations, Freshworks layoffs, AI lifts Asian tech stocks
Business
Big changes are shaking up some major Indian companies. Tata Trusts just saw two key members resign ahead of a big board review at Tata Sons, hinting at growing tensions inside the country's biggest business group.
Over in tech, Freshworks is cutting 11% of its global workforce as SaaS companies feel the heat from tough competition.
On a brighter note, Asian tech stocks are getting a boost thanks to all the AI hype.
India issues financial AI cybersecurity framework
India is stepping up cybersecurity for its financial sector with a framework to fight off AI-powered cyber threats, a smart move as digital attacks become more common.
And if you're traveling this summer, you're not alone if you're skipping flights for busses; high airfares mean road trips are definitely trending right now.