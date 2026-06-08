Tata Trusts reviews Tata Group firms before June 12 meeting
Tata Trusts is holding a review session for some of the Tata Group's key businesses (think Air India, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics).
The timing is no accident: it is gearing up for the Tata Sons board meeting on June 12, where governance and leadership issues will be discussed.
Trustees debate investments, leadership and listing
Trustees are reviewing updates on how these ventures are performing and what kind of investments they might need next.
They also talked about big leadership moves (like whether N Chandrasekaran should get a third term as chairman) and debated topics like possibly listing Tata Sons or keeping Venu Srinivasan on the board.
With some internal disagreements hanging over things, whatever gets decided now is likely to shape the group's direction at this week's board meeting.