Tata Trusts reviews Tata Group firms before June 12 meeting

Trustees debate investments, leadership and listing

Trustees are reviewing updates on how these ventures are performing and what kind of investments they might need next.

They also talked about big leadership moves (like whether N Chandrasekaran should get a third term as chairman) and debated topics like possibly listing Tata Sons or keeping Venu Srinivasan on the board.

With some internal disagreements hanging over things, whatever gets decided now is likely to shape the group's direction at this week's board meeting.