Tata Trusts seeks merger to keep Tata Sons private
Business
Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, wants to merge Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons.
The main goal? To help Tata Sons stay a private company and avoid being forced onto the stock market, all while staying on the right side of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.
Tata Trusts merger seeks RBI compliance
This merger is all about changing how regulators see Tata Sons.
By boosting its business income, the group can move Tata Sons away from the regulatory definition of a core investment company and address RBI requirements.
It also means Tata Sons gets to keep its current ownership and focus on philanthropy, something the Trusts say they're committed to protecting.