Tata trusts set May 8 meeting on possible governance changes
Big moves might be coming for the Tata Group.
The boards of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust are meeting on May 8, 2026, after getting the go-ahead from the Bombay High Court.
They're expected to talk about major governance changes, including possibly adding Bhaskar Bhat (former Titan managing director) to replace Venu Srinivasan on the Tata Sons board.
Since these trusts control Tata Sons, any shift here could ripple across the entire group.
Trustees to weigh leadership and investments
The trustees might also rethink their vice chairman setup, which could mean more leadership changes ahead.
They'll be tackling some tough topics too: losses at Tata Digital and Air India, where to invest money next, and whether to keep Tata Sons unlisted.
There's also some tension over leadership decisions, like Noel Tata pushing back against Chairman N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment without a fresh business plan, which could change how power is balanced before June's big board meeting.