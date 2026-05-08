Tata trusts set May 8 meeting on possible governance changes

Trustees to weigh leadership and investments

The trustees might also rethink their vice chairman setup, which could mean more leadership changes ahead.

They'll be tackling some tough topics too: losses at Tata Digital and Air India, where to invest money next, and whether to keep Tata Sons unlisted.

There's also some tension over leadership decisions, like Noel Tata pushing back against Chairman N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment without a fresh business plan, which could change how power is balanced before June's big board meeting.