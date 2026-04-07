Tata Trusts shakeup as vice chairmen allege CEO hid advice Business Apr 07, 2026

Tata Trusts is in the middle of a leadership shakeup after Vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh accused CEO Siddharth Sharma of hiding key legal advice and asking for their resignations.

The issue centers on whether they could stay on as trustees, with Srinivasan stepping down but Singh seeking time on the matter, saying Srinivasan alleged that Sharma misrepresented the facts.