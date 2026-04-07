Tata Trusts shakeup as vice chairmen allege CEO hid advice
Tata Trusts is in the middle of a leadership shakeup after Vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh accused CEO Siddharth Sharma of hiding key legal advice and asking for their resignations.
The issue centers on whether they could stay on as trustees, with Srinivasan stepping down but Singh seeking time on the matter, saying Srinivasan alleged that Sharma misrepresented the facts.
Mehli Mistry cites faith residency rules
The conflict kicked off when Trustee Mehli Mistry questioned whether the vice chairmen were eligible based on faith and residency rules.
Singh pushed back, pointing to former Chief Justice MH Kania's opinion that non-Zoroastrians can be trustees, an opinion Sharma allegedly concealed from the resignation request.
Ketan Mukhija said Kania's view isn't legally binding, so this internal fight could shape how Tata Trusts is run going forward, especially after Ratan Tata's death in December 2024.