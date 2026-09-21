Why Tata Trusts and Tata Sons are having a clash

Tata Trusts has challenged the validity of the board resolution, calling it a "legal nullity" for not having the backing of both Trust-nominated directors.

While one nominee, Srinivasan, supported Chandrasekaran's reappointment, Noel voted against it.

The Trusts have also argued that a casting vote cannot revive what they consider a failed resolution, and said any attempt to alter their century-old structure is "a sledgehammer to crack a nut."