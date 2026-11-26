Tata Trusts move Bombay HC to challenge N Chandrasekaran's reappointment
What's the story
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) are set to file lawsuits against Tata Sons and six of its directors in the Bombay High Court. The trusts are challenging N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman for a third five-year term. The SDTT seeks ₹50 crore in damages while RDTT demands ₹15 crore, both with 18% annual interest.
Legal challenge
Allegations of invalid decision
The trusts allege that the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran on September 17 was invalid as it lacked the required affirmative vote under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.
The dispute centers on these Articles and special rights given to directors nominated by the trusts.
Notably, Noel Tata, one of two nominee directors on Tata Sons' board, voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment while Venu Srinivasan supported it.
Equal support
Majority support required
The trusts demand that both nominated directors must support such decisions.
They argue that Tata Sons' Articles of Association stipulate that no decision can be taken without the affirmative support of a majority of directors nominated by the Tata Trusts.
This is a separate condition under the Articles, they said, adding it doesn't leave any board decision to mere headcount of directors.