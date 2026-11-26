The trusts allege that the decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran on September 17 was invalid as it lacked the required affirmative vote under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

The dispute centers on these Articles and special rights given to directors nominated by the trusts.

Notably, Noel Tata, one of two nominee directors on Tata Sons' board, voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment while Venu Srinivasan supported it.