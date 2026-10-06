Tata Trusts trustees call out colleagues over Tata Sons listing
Business
There's some tension at the top of Tata Trusts, as trustees are split on whether Tata Sons, the holding company of 26 publicly listed Tata Group companies, should go public.
Four trustees recently called out two colleagues for changing their stance on this big decision, shining a light on deeper disagreements within the $277 billion group.
Central bank rejects exemption, trustees split
The main issue is whether to keep Tata Sons private or follow rules that could force it onto the stock market.
After India's central bank said no to an exemption, some trustees want to stick with tradition and stay unlisted, while others seem open to change.
With Tata Trusts owning a huge 66% stake, what they decide could shape the future of one of India's biggest business empires.