Tata Trusts weigh legal options after Maharashtra commissioner blocks meetings
Tata Trusts are weighing legal options after Maharashtra's charity commissioner blocked their board meetings, putting a pause on important decisions for over a dozen trusts, including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).
This all started when a complaint called for the SRTT board to be restructured under new 2025 rules.
Now, key moves like social grants and big calls about Tata Sons are on hold.
Tata Trusts contest retroactive 2025 rules
The trusts argue these new rules should only apply going forward, not retroactively, a stance that clashes with complaints from vice chairman Venu Srinivasan and advocate Katyayani Agrawal.
With meetings frozen until an official inquiry wraps up, plans around board nominations and even a possible IPO for Tata Sons (which is mostly owned by the trusts) have been delayed.
All eyes are now on how this legal battle shapes what's next for one of India's biggest business groups.