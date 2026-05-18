Tata Trusts weigh legal options after Maharashtra commissioner blocks meetings

Tata Trusts contest retroactive 2025 rules

The trusts argue these new rules should only apply going forward, not retroactively, a stance that clashes with complaints from vice chairman Venu Srinivasan and advocate Katyayani Agrawal.

With meetings frozen until an official inquiry wraps up, plans around board nominations and even a possible IPO for Tata Sons (which is mostly owned by the trusts) have been delayed.

All eyes are now on how this legal battle shapes what's next for one of India's biggest business groups.