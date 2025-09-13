Tata Trusts's Vijay Singh resigns, sparks debate on retirement age

Singh's departure comes after he lost support among fellow trustees and attended his last board meeting without voting rights. Now, there's fresh momentum to bring in an official retirement age for those in top positions at Tata Trusts.

Nominee directors and their earnings: A closer look

Nominee directors from Tata Trusts hold major sway—they can block big spending or deals unless trustees agree.

With Singh gone, only Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan remain as key nominee directors.

There's also ongoing debate over how much these directors should earn: Singh received ₹3.2 crore in FY25 while Noel got ₹1.42 crore; meanwhile, Srinivasan turns down commissions because of his oversight role.

The whole situation is pushing for clearer rules and more transparency at the top of one of India's biggest philanthropic groups.