Boeing defense workers reject new contract offer, strike continues

Union members weren't happy with a smaller signing bonus, no bump in 401(k) benefits, and are pushing for fairer pay and benefits like other Boeing teams get.

To keep things moving, Boeing is hiring permanent replacements

Boeing says its offer was generous (pointing to a 45% average wage boost over five years), but there aren't any more talks planned right now.

To keep things moving, Boeing is hiring permanent replacements—an action that could potentially shake up production and delay some big military contracts from its Defense division.

All this comes as US defense spending is on the rise.