[Funding alert] Startup to make vegan leather from crop straw
Avinya, started by engineering grads Jenil Gandhi and Manan Vyas, is gearing up to make vegan leather from wheat and rice straw, with commercial production set for early 2026.
Their goal? Cut down pollution from crop burning and traditional leather.
They've invested ₹50 lakh so far—₹15 lakh from their own savings and the rest from grants—and are seeking ₹5 crore more to build a factory in Gujarat.
Already has over 100 companies interested
This plant-based leather is biodegradable, lasts five years, and already has over 100 companies interested—even before launch.
It's REACH compliant, so it meets strict safety standards while helping reduce stubble burning's environmental impact.
Avinya is on track to start commercial production by early 2026
Avinya teamed up with the Central Leather Research Institute and German experts to develop a process that skips pricey ingredients like mushrooms—making their product more affordable and scalable.
While competitors use tomato or cactus waste, Avinya focuses on widely available crop straw.
Next up: building their Gujarat factory, keeping clients happy, and showing off at global expos before the big 2026 debut.