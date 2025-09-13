[Funding alert] Startup to make vegan leather from crop straw Business Sep 13, 2025

Avinya, started by engineering grads Jenil Gandhi and Manan Vyas, is gearing up to make vegan leather from wheat and rice straw, with commercial production set for early 2026.

Their goal? Cut down pollution from crop burning and traditional leather.

They've invested ₹50 lakh so far—₹15 lakh from their own savings and the rest from grants—and are seeking ₹5 crore more to build a factory in Gujarat.