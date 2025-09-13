US adds more Chinese firms to entity list
The US just tightened its rules on tech exports, adding two Chinese companies—GMC Semiconductor Technology (Wuxi) Co and Jicun Semiconductor Technology—to its Entity List.
They're accused of helping Beijing's SMIC get American chipmaking gear without permission.
This move is part of a broader effort to prevent sensitive tech from ending up where it shouldn't.
New sanctions expand reach to include more countries
SMIC and its subsidiaries now need special export licenses for US tech, which are usually denied.
The latest sanctions, announced this week, also hit Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics for supporting China's military and allegedly supplying Russian military users.
The updated Entity List now covers more firms across China, Singapore, Taiwan—and even new names from India, Iran, Turkey, and the UAE.