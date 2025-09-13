India is creating a ₹20,000 crore fund to kickstart projects

Fund will help solve common problems like land acquisition hold-ups

The fund aims to solve common problems like land acquisition hold-ups and environmental clearance issues.

Developers will need to pay risk premiums, making them more accountable for their work.

With India needing around $4.5 trillion in infrastructure investment by 2040, and the government has earmarked over ₹11 lakh crore for this year alone, this move could potentially help keep growth on track.

The government is still talking with banks and experts about how best to set up the details so the fund actually works for everyone involved.