Tata's Nelco invests $20 million in Lunar Holdco to pursue IoT

This deal doesn't give Nelco control over Lunar yet. The final stake depends on how things play out with those debentures.

Lunar itself is pretty new: it was formed this year after Lynk Global and Omnispace merged, and it's backed by big names like SES.

While it hasn't started business in India yet, it has access to markets across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, so keep an eye out for more global satellite action soon.