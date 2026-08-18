Tata's Nelco shares tumble 12% on Tuesday after ₹1,120 peak

Nelco, the Tata Group's satellite services company, saw its shares tumble 12% on Tuesday, the steepest fall since March 2020. This comes just a day after hitting a new high of ₹1,120.

The stock was trading 12.3% lower on Tuesday at ₹948.1, slipping below ₹1,000 after three trading sessions.

Still, Nelco is up 90.2% from its 52-week low of ₹500.1 earlier this year.