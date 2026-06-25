Tax experts say AI chatbots risky for filing income taxes

Experts urge double checking complex finances

Archit Gupta (ClearTax) points out that AI often makes inconsistent calculations and that uploading sensitive financial information can lead to data leaks, sometimes with serious consequences.

Tarun Garg (Deloitte India) adds that many AI platforms miss recent tax rule changes and don't properly match up data from official reports.

Experts recommend double-checking everything yourself, especially if your finances are complicated; otherwise, you could face errors or even legal trouble.