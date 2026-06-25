Tax experts say AI chatbots risky for filing income taxes
Thinking about using an AI chatbot to file your income tax return? Tax pros say it's not the best idea.
While these tools can help you understand tax basics and organize documents, they aren't built for tricky stuff like capital gains, crypto, or business income, and they don't follow all compliance rules.
Experts urge double checking complex finances
Archit Gupta (ClearTax) points out that AI often makes inconsistent calculations and that uploading sensitive financial information can lead to data leaks, sometimes with serious consequences.
Tarun Garg (Deloitte India) adds that many AI platforms miss recent tax rule changes and don't properly match up data from official reports.
Experts recommend double-checking everything yourself, especially if your finances are complicated; otherwise, you could face errors or even legal trouble.