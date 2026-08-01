Tax filers face up to ₹5,000 penalty as RBI meets
Business
August 2026 is shaking things up for anyone who files taxes, uses trains, or has a bank account.
The ITR filing deadline for freelancers, small business owners, and self-employed folks is August 31. Miss it, and you could face a penalty of up to ₹5,000 plus extra interest.
Also, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meets August 3-5; its decisions might change your loan EMIs or deposit rates.
Tatkal tokens and bank fee changes
From August 1, booking Tatkal train tickets at counters will use a new token system to cut down on crowds.
Axis Bank Magnus for Burgundy credit card perks are getting pricier with higher fees and tweaked rewards starting August 28.
Plus, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will revise SMS alert charges from August 1, so keep an eye on those banking notifications!