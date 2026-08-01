Tax filers face up to ₹5,000 penalty as RBI meets

August 2026 is shaking things up for anyone who files taxes, uses trains, or has a bank account.

The ITR filing deadline for freelancers, small business owners, and self-employed folks is August 31. Miss it, and you could face a penalty of up to ₹5,000 plus extra interest.

Also, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meets August 3-5; its decisions might change your loan EMIs or deposit rates.