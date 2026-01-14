Tax rules trip up India's fast-track company breakups Business Jan 14, 2026

India just made it easier for startups and unlisted companies to split up quickly through "fast-track demergers."

But there's a catch: the latest tax bill leaves these quick breakups out of tax-neutral status, which means companies could get hit with hefty taxes—unless they opt for the slower NCLT route to retain tax-neutrality, resulting in delays instead of the smooth ride they hoped for.